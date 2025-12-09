SportsNews

AFCON Alarm: Nigeria’s First-Choice Goalkeeper Nwabali May Miss Tournament

Chippa United goalkeeper coach reveals ideal club Nwabali should sign for next season

Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali faces a race against time ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco after Chippa United raised serious concerns about his fitness.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper is reportedly struggling with two injuries — an ankle problem and a more serious hand injury that may require surgery. Both issues were aggravated during his recent national team duties, according to Chippa United head coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi.

Vilakazi warned that Nwabali “could miss out” on the continental tournament, describing his availability as a “huge doubt.” The goalkeeper has not played for Chippa United since Nigeria’s AFCON playoff clash against DR Congo last month, which ended in penalty heartbreak for the Super Eagles.

Nwabali’s absence from club action and the possibility of surgery have heightened concerns about Nigeria heading into AFCON without one of its most reliable performers. His strong performances during the qualifiers established him as the team’s top choice between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has included Adeleye Adebayo, Francis Uzoho, Amas Obasogie, Ebenezer Harcourt, and Maduka Okoye in the provisional 54-man squad, which is expected to be trimmed to 28 in the coming days.

