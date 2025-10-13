Africa Must Stop “Taxing Poverty” to Unlock Growth – Taiwo Oyedele 

Africa needs to fundamentally rethink how it raises government revenue, moving away from policies that stifle investment and punish the poor, according to a leading voice in fiscal reform.

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of Nigeria’s Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, argued that the continent’s traditional approach to taxation is holding back economic development and ultimately limiting the very revenue governments seek to collect.

“Africa must remove disincentives to investment and barriers to growth, and revenue will follow,” Oyedele, in a post on X Monday, said. “It’s time to rethink our revenue mobilisation strategy, including adopting a supportive rather than extractive approach toward the informal sector.”

His comments highlight a growing debate across African nations about whether aggressive tax collection in the short term may be undermining long-term prosperity.

Oyedele outlined three specific policy changes he believes could unlock growth:

First, he called for reducing withholding tax rates to improve business liquidity. “Reduce withholding tax rates so businesses have cash for expansion,” he said.

Second, he advocated eliminating minimum tax requirements that he argues force struggling businesses to pay even when unprofitable. “Eliminate minimum tax – it’s often a payment out of capital,” Oloyede stated.

Third, and perhaps most notably, he urged governments to stop taxing those least able to afford it. “Exempt low-income earners and smallest businesses – a nation cannot become rich by taxing poverty,” he declared.

Oyedele argued that governments need to look beyond simple metrics like collection efficiency and consider the broader economic impact of taxation.

“The economy of collection isn’t just about administrative efficiency or cost-to-revenue ratio. It’s also about the opportunity cost to the taxpayer. What did the payer give up by paying the tax?” he said.

Using an agricultural metaphor, he warned against prioritizing immediate revenue over future growth: “If we tax the seed in the hands of taxpayers today, we might boost short-term revenue, but we undermine long-term wealth creation and lose the opportunity to tax the fruits tomorrow.”

News.ng reports that the comments come as many African nations face pressure to increase domestic revenue mobilization while simultaneously trying to attract investment and support private sector growth in increasingly competitive global markets.