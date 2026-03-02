News

Africa Prudential Announces Payment Date for Final Dividend of 40 Kobo to Shareholders 

Kenneth Afor
Kenneth Afor
1 Min Read
Africa Prudential Announces Payment Date for Final Dividend of 40 Kobo to Shareholders 

Africa Prudential Plc has announced a dividend of 40 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2025, bringing the company’s total dividend for the year to 50 kobo per share, news.ng reports.

According to a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, the final dividend will be paid to registered shareholders on March 12, 2026.

The company noted that the payment of the 40 kobo dividend, in addition to the previous 10 kobo interim dividend paid last year, demonstrates solid shareholder returns and the company’s dedication to delivering high-yield investments.

“On 2nd of April 2026, dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 12th of March 2026 and have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

“Shareholders whose dividends have remained unclaimed are advised to complete the e-dividend registration form,” the company stated.

See details below.. 

Share This Article
ByKenneth Afor
A graduate of Mass Communication from Yaba College of Technology with over four years in journalism (print and electronic) in several beats including business, politics, sports and entertainment.

Latest News

Tinubu Nominates Economist Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance
Tinubu Nominates Economist Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance
Finance News
Fast Food Restaurant Chain Tantalizers Records N13.40bn Growth in Total Assets in 2025
Fast Food Restaurant Chain Tantalizers Records N13.40bn Growth in Total Assets in 2025
Finance News
NASCON Announces Leadership Change as Thabo Mabe Resigns
NASCON To Pay Investors N6.00 per 50 kobo ordinary shares Owned
Finance News
Nigerian Stocks Rise as All Share Index Gains 0.50%
NGX Begins New Trading Week with 789.8m Shares Traded, Valued at N35.07bn
Finance News