Africa Prudential Announces Payment Date for Final Dividend of 40 Kobo to Shareholders 

Africa Prudential Plc has announced a dividend of 40 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2025, bringing the company’s total dividend for the year to 50 kobo per share, news.ng reports.

According to a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, the final dividend will be paid to registered shareholders on March 12, 2026.

The company noted that the payment of the 40 kobo dividend, in addition to the previous 10 kobo interim dividend paid last year, demonstrates solid shareholder returns and the company’s dedication to delivering high-yield investments.

“On 2nd of April 2026, dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 12th of March 2026 and have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

“Shareholders whose dividends have remained unclaimed are advised to complete the e-dividend registration form,” the company stated.

