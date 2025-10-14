Airtel Africa Boosts Investor Confidence with $100 Million Share Buy-Back Move

Airtel Africa has announced the completion of additional share purchases as part of its ongoing $100 million share buy-back programme, demonstrating the company’s confidence in its business prospects and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

This was disclosed in a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday.

According to the notice, the telecommunications giant has executed further acquisitions of its ordinary shares through Barclays Capital Securities Limited, operating under the revised arrangements unveiled on 22 September 2025.

“The purchased ordinary shares will be cancelled,” confirmed Simon O’Hara, Group Company Secretary at Airtel Africa, underscoring the company’s intent to reduce its share capital through the repurchase initiative.

News.ng reports that since the inception of the first tranche of the buy-back programme announced on 23 December 2024, the company has made significant strides in returning capital to shareholders.

According to O’Hara, “the Company has purchased 40,518,115 ordinary shares in aggregate, at a volume weighted average price of 151.1289 GBp per ordinary share.”

This achievement represents substantial progress through nearly a year of consistent execution, reflecting disciplined capital allocation during the programme’s implementation.

The buy-back represents a key component of Airtel Africa’s financial strategy, allowing the company to optimise its capital structure while maintaining operational flexibility. By repurchasing shares at favourable prices, the initiative aims to enhance earnings per share for remaining shareholders and demonstrate management’s confidence in the company’s long-term value creation potential.

The purchases continue to be executed by Barclays Capital Securities Limited under the authority previously granted by Airtel Africa’s shareholders, with detailed transaction information maintained for regulatory compliance and transparency purposes, as noted by the company’s secretary.

The programme underscores Airtel Africa’s balanced approach to capital deployment, balancing growth investments with measured returns to the investor base.