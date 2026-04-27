Aisha Achimogu Explains EFCC’s Discovery of $13m in Her Residence

Renowned oil and gas tycoon and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimogu, has responded to alleged reports regarding the discovery and confiscation of $13 million from her residence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claiming that the information is false, news.ng reports.

Achimogu, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday evening, said that the matters are already in court; hence, further details will not be disclosed to the public.

She said, “I want to say I’m glad that I came here. I’ve had several invitations to come speak about who Aisha is and how this network stands in what I believe in. First, I won’t go so much into the details of 13 million US dollars.

“As you know, it’s a matter in court. It would be prejudiced for me to talk about what’s already in court, and I still believe strongly in our judicial system in Nigeria. So, I know that the right decisions will be made at the due time.”

On the reports of the $13 million and the $50,000 found in her residence, she clarified, saying, “My house was raided, yes, but only $50,000 and 13 million dollars belonged to my mom was found in my house and then again, my personal belongings.”

She further explained, “I don’t know where Nigeria got the impression that I had 13 million dollars in my house. I’m not a bank, so I won’t keep 13 million dollars in my house.”

Explaining her wealth linked to oil and gas, the businesswoman revealed that her company, Felak Concept Group, participated in the bidding process for an offshore asset between 2022 and 2024, and that her company was successful in winning the bid.

“We went through that process, and by the grace of God, we won the process very transparently. It was a public process, it wasn’t selective,” Achimogu stated.

You may recall that in 2025, Achimogu was declared wanted by the EFCC over allegations of money laundering and a Ponzi scheme, following her January 2024 birthday extravaganza in Grenada and the $13 million.

In response to the declaration, Ms Achimogu filed a suit seeking to restrain the EFCC from arresting or detaining her.

According to her, her freedom of movement, dignity, and privacy were under threat.