Alcaraz vs Sinner: Rivalry Rekindled in Riyadh’s Star-Studded Six Kings Slam on Netflix

Tennis fans are in for a treat as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner—two of the brightest stars of the new generation—are set to renew their thrilling rivalry in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the upcoming Six Kings Slam, a Netflix-backed tennis extravaganza bringing together the sport’s biggest names.

The exhibition event, scheduled for early next year, will feature six of the world’s top male players—including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer (as a guest host), Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev—in what promises to be one of tennis’s most spectacular showcases.

Alcaraz and Sinner’s inclusion has already sent excitement rippling across the tennis world. The two have faced off in some of the most electrifying matches of recent seasons, their contrasting styles and fearless shot-making redefining the modern game.

“Playing Jannik is always special,” Alcaraz said. “We push each other to the limit—and to do it on a stage like this, for fans everywhere, is amazing.”

Sinner, who recently overtook Alcaraz in the ATP rankings, echoed the sentiment:

“We have great respect for each other, but on the court, it’s always a battle. Fans can expect fireworks.”

The Six Kings Slam is being billed as a groundbreaking blend of sport and entertainment—streamed globally on Netflix as part of the platform’s growing investment in live events. The showpiece will take place under the lights of Riyadh’s state-of-the-art arena, complete with cinematic camera angles, behind-the-scenes access, and fan-driven storytelling.

The event underscores not only Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global sports but also Netflix’s ambition to merge elite competition with entertainment value, following the success of its Break Point docuseries.

Tennis insiders predict the Alcaraz–Sinner matchup could once again steal the show, as the two young champions—seen by many as the future of men’s tennis—reignite their rivalry on a stage made for drama.