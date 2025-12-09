Arne Slot Responds to Mo Salah Comments, Denies Broken Relationship

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has responded to recent remarks from Mohamed Salah that suggest a strained relationship with the club. Slot said he was surprised by Salah’s statements but emphasised that the forward has the right to feel the way he does.

“Mo was always respectful to staff and teammates and trained really hard, so it was a bit of a surprise when I heard he made those comments,” Slot explained.

Regarding communication with Salah, Slot confirmed there was only one discussion: informing the player that he would not travel with the team. “Usually I am calm and polite, but it does NOT mean I’m weak. When a player says things like that, we have to react as a club,” he added.

On Salah’s claim of being “thrown under the bus,” Slot said: “Who he meant? The ONLY one who can answer that question is Mo… It’s hard for me to tell who he means, to be honest.”

Slot also denied that his authority had been undermined. “It’s not about me, it’s about it being more difficult for the team and the club. It’s difficult to see staff members who work hard on a daily basis being affected by it, mainly the results,” he said.

Salah recently expressed frustration with Liverpool, claiming on Saturday that the club had “thrown him under the bus” and hinting at a strained relationship with head coach Arne Slot.

The player’s comments highlight growing tensions at Anfield, with Salah’s future and his standing at the club now under scrutiny amid mounting speculation and public disagreements.