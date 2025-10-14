Bhutan Completes Ethereum Integration for National ID, Full Migration by 2026

Bhutan has officially begun migrating its national digital identity system from Polygon to Ethereum, marking a major milestone in its blockchain-driven digital governance strategy. The move aims to give nearly 800,000 citizens a self-sovereign ID system secured on Ethereum’s blockchain, enabling them to verify their identities and access public services seamlessly.

Ethereum Foundation President Aya Miyaguchi confirmed that the technical integration with Ethereum has been completed, with the full migration of citizen credentials expected to conclude by the first quarter of 2026. Miyaguchi and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin attended the official launch ceremony in Thimphu, joined by Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuk.

Miyaguchi described the initiative as “deeply inspiring,” noting that Bhutan’s commitment reflects a vision of empowering citizens with privacy, autonomy, and secure access to state services. She called it a defining moment in the global journey toward decentralised, transparent governance.

This transition marks Bhutan’s third blockchain-powered ID system, having previously operated on Hyperledger Indy and Polygon. The shift to Ethereum underscores the nation’s confidence in the network’s proven security, transparency, and compatibility with zero-knowledge proofs — an advanced cryptographic method that ensures privacy while maintaining data integrity.

While countries like Brazil and Vietnam have experimented with blockchain-based identity projects, Bhutan’s full-scale national rollout represents a global first. Its integration into Ethereum not only enhances interoperability with global Web3 ecosystems but also positions Bhutan as a pioneer in real-world blockchain governance.

The migration aligns with Bhutan’s broader crypto ambitions. The Himalayan kingdom, known for its focus on sustainability, has quietly emerged as one of the largest state-level holders of Bitcoin. Data from BitBo’s Bitcoin Treasuries shows Bhutan holding approximately 11,286 BTC—valued at about $1.28 billion—acquired mainly through hydropower-based mining operations.

Reports also suggest that Bhutan may soon deepen its blockchain partnerships, following a recent meeting between government officials and former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Such collaborations could further boost its standing as a tech-forward economy, leveraging digital innovation for national development.

By merging its governance infrastructure with Ethereum, Bhutan reinforces its vision of digital sovereignty and sets a precedent for how small nations can harness blockchain technology to modernise public services and strengthen citizen trust.