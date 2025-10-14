Black Stars Shine Bright! Ghana Qualifies for 2026 World Cup After 1-0 Win Against Comoros

The Black Stars are heading to North America! Ghana sealed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Mohammed Kudus.

The roar at the Accra Sports Stadium said it all—passion, relief, and pride—as Otto Addo’s men booked their fifth World Cup ticket, reigniting dreams of global glory.

Three minutes into the second half, after a cagey first forty-five minutes in which neither team could find a way through, Thomas Partey slipped a deft pass into Kudus, who took a touch before launching a right-footed strike into the top of the net.

The Black Stars easily saw out the last moments to secure all three points, despite Comoros’ valiant battle and scant opportunities for Ghana to increase their lead.

The win capped off a strong qualifying campaign for Ghana, who finished top of their group ahead of Mali and the Central African Republic, and head coach Otto Addo praised his side’s resilience, saying, “It wasn’t easy, but we showed character and unity. This qualification means a lot to Ghanaians everywhere.”

The Black Stars now join Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia as confirmed African representatives for the 2026 global showpiece to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.