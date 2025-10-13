California Passes Landmark Law Regulating Emotional AI Chatbots

California has officially become the first U.S. state to regulate emotionally intelligent chatbots designed to simulate friendship or intimacy. Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed Senate Bill 243 (SB 243), which requires AI “companion” chatbots to disclose that they are artificial, limit sensitive conversations with minors, and activate suicide-prevention measures when necessary.

The legislation, introduced by Senator Steve Padilla of San Diego, marks a pioneering move in the oversight of emotional AI systems. Unlike broader AI policies that focus on data transparency or algorithmic bias, SB 243 directly targets the emotional interaction between users and chatbots. It mandates that companies ensure their AI companions regularly remind users of their artificial nature, use age filters to prevent discussions around sexual content or self-harm with minors, and notify California’s Office of Suicide Prevention if a user exhibits signs of suicidal thoughts.

However, the final law is less stringent than the original proposal. Earlier drafts included provisions for third-party audits and broader compliance requirements for all users, not just minors. These clauses were dropped following lobbying from tech companies and industry stakeholders, who argued that the earlier version would impose excessive burdens on developers.

This dilution has drawn criticism from digital safety organisations, including Common Sense Media and the Tech Oversight Project, both of which withdrew their support after the revisions. Critics described the final bill as symbolic rather than substantive, warning that it lacks the enforcement strength needed to ensure real accountability. One advocate told Tech Policy Press that the legislation risks becoming “an empty gesture rather than meaningful policy.”

Governor Newsom, however, defended the bill as a necessary step toward responsible innovation. He stated that while technology can connect and empower people, it also poses risks without proper boundaries, particularly for children. “We can continue to lead in AI and technology, but we must do it responsibly—protecting our children every step of the way,” he said.

SB 243 complements a broader wave of state-led AI regulations in California. Just weeks earlier, Newsom signed SB 53, which compels major AI developers to disclose how they assess and mitigate potential harms associated with their models. Together, these measures place California at the forefront of state-level AI governance.

Still, the practical challenges are considerable. Developers warn that fear of liability might lead companies to overly restrict conversations about mental health or sexuality—topics that could offer vital emotional support to users, particularly isolated teens. Enforcement is another grey area, as identifying California minors and monitoring millions of daily chatbot exchanges will likely prove difficult.