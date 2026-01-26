Carragher Raves About Awoniyi’s Comeback Goal for Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has praised Taiwo Awoniyi following the striker’s standout performance in Nottingham Forest’s 2–0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest secured all three points away from home, with Awoniyi coming off the bench to score the decisive second goal and seal the win.

Igor Jesus had earlier given the Tricky Trees the lead in the 12th minute, setting the tone for Forest’s disciplined display against their hosts.

Awoniyi was introduced in the 68th minute in place of Jesus and wasted little time in making an impact.

The Nigeria international struck 11 minutes from time after being picked out by Morgan Gibbs-White, powering forward on a strong run before calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The goal marked a significant moment for the 28-year-old, as it was his first Premier League goal in over a year following a difficult spell.

Reacting on Sky Sports, Carragher lauded Awoniyi’s effort, saying: “What a goal, absolutely fantastic. It’s exactly what you want your striker to do. He’s just come on, he’s full of running, he’s fresh, and he’s powerful.”