Carragher: Salah’s Actions ‘Choreographed’ to Maximize Pressure on Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sharply criticised Mohamed Salah following the forward’s recent comments about the club and manager Arne Slot. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher described Salah’s actions as “a disgrace” and suggested they were carefully orchestrated.

“When he stops in the mixed zone, it’s choreographed with his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his position,” Carragher claimed. He implied that Salah’s timing and approach were deliberate rather than spontaneous reactions to the situation.

Carragher also accused Salah of picking the “perfect moment” to make his criticisms public. “He chose this weekend… he chose this time to go for the manager and get him sacked,” the former defender said, emphasising the impact of the striker’s words on the club.

The remarks come amid a growing rift between Salah and Liverpool manager Arne Slot, following reports that the Egypt international felt “thrown under the bus” by the club. Slot has since defended himself, stating that he did not feel his authority had been undermined.

Carragher’s comments underline the tension between high-profile players and management at elite clubs. The former Liverpool star, who spent his entire career at Anfield, suggested that public disagreements of this nature can destabilise the team, especially mid-season.

Salah’s agent has not publicly responded to Carragher’s accusations, and the Egypt international himself has remained largely silent since the controversy began. The situation has drawn widespread attention from both fans and pundits, fueling debate over player-club dynamics.

With Liverpool preparing for upcoming Premier League and Champions League fixtures, the spotlight remains on Salah’s relationship with Slot and the potential impact on team morale. Carragher’s critique adds to the mounting scrutiny over how elite players handle conflicts in the public eye.