Controversial Bitcoin Core Upgrade Removes 80-Byte Cap on Transaction Data

The Bitcoin Core team has rolled out version 30.0 of its software, introducing one of the most debated policy changes in the network’s history. The update eliminates the long-standing 80-byte limit on OP_RETURN — a feature that allows users to attach extra data to Bitcoin transactions — sparking a wave of discussion across the community.

According to the official announcement, the change affects how Bitcoin nodes process transactions containing additional data. By removing the cap, nodes can now handle data payloads that span several megabytes, depending on the block size. Previously, the OP_RETURN function had only supported small data fragments, which restricted use cases such as document notarization or on-chain metadata storage.

Developers emphasised that this adjustment is a policy change, not a consensus change. In other words, it does not alter the fundamental rules of Bitcoin or trigger a hard fork. Node operators and miners can still enforce their own data limits if they choose. Bitcoin Core, the reference implementation of Bitcoin’s software, remains the backbone of the network — responsible for validating transactions and maintaining the blockchain as envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto.

The decision has sharply divided the Bitcoin community. Supporters argue that the update enhances flexibility, paving the way for applications like timestamping, decentralised identity verification, and digital proof-of-existence systems. They claim it could discourage unsafe workarounds — where users previously hid data in standard transactions — that can increase blockchain size and security risks.

However, critics warn that the new policy could worsen storage inefficiencies and drive centralisation. Bitcoin developer Peter Todd, who initially proposed revisiting the OP_RETURN limit in June 2025, supported the change but urged caution. “It doesn’t make economic sense to use OP_RETURN for large amounts of data. Witness space is cheaper,” he remarked. Other prominent figures, including Jimmy Song, voiced stronger objections, saying that larger OP_RETURN outputs could lead to “more garbage” on the blockchain and inflate the unspent transaction output (UTXO) set, straining the network.

Concerns about centralization were also echoed by Samson Mow and Luke Dashjr, who warned that rising storage costs could favor large operators over smaller, independent node operators. Despite the pushback, the Bitcoin Core team maintains that the update offers optional flexibility without compromising Bitcoin’s consensus integrity. As the network adapts to version 30.0, the long-standing balance between scalability, decentralisation, and functionality faces renewed scrutiny from developers and the community alike.