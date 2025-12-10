Crypto Markets Jump After Fed Slashes Rates to 3.50–3.75%

The Federal Reserve’s final policy decision of the year sent immediate ripples through global markets on Wednesday, with the crypto sector showing some of the sharpest reactions. The Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a new target range of 3.50–3.75 per cent, marking the third cut of 2025 and positioning rates at their lowest level since early 2023. The move was widely anticipated, but the tone of the accompanying statement surprised many investors.

The Federal Open Market Committee acknowledged that economic growth is still moving at a “moderate” pace, though signs of strain are becoming harder to ignore. The unemployment rate has climbed to 4.2 per cent, and inflation remains slightly above the central bank’s 2 per cent target. Notably, the Fed said risks to both sides of its mandate—price stability and employment—are now “roughly in balance,” a shift interpreted by analysts as a sign that policymakers may slow the pace of rate cuts heading into the new year.

Minutes after the announcement, markets jolted higher. The S&P 500 finished the day up 0.8 per cent, long-term Treasury yields slipped, and risk-on sentiment swept into digital asset markets. Bitcoin surged more than 2 per cent almost instantly, briefly pushing above the $93,000 mark before easing back. Ethereum and major altcoins experienced similar enthusiasm, posting gains of between 3 and 6 per cent as traders moved quickly to reposition themselves. Much of the excitement stemmed from the Fed’s additional disclosure that it will begin purchasing $40 billion in Treasury bills each month as part of a new reserve-management plan—a step many viewed as a fresh injection of liquidity.

Crypto commentators immediately framed the rate cut as fuel for further upside, arguing that easier monetary conditions tend to flow into risk assets first. Several analysts said the Fed’s language signalled a willingness to support financial stability, which could keep digital assets attractive to investors seeking momentum in the final stretch of the year.

Still, others urged caution. Critics within the crypto space noted that while a rate cut can provide relief, the broader macro picture remains complicated. Rising unemployment, widening fiscal deficits, and the possibility of a cooling economy mean the Fed may move more carefully in 2026. Some analysts described the 25-basis-point move as “less bad” rather than outright dovish, suggesting markets may be at risk of overreacting.

By early Thursday, Bitcoin was hovering around $94,500 as traders processed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the economy is “in a good place,” but that future easing will depend heavily on incoming data. With the Fed having reduced rates by a full percentage point over the course of 2025, investors are now debating whether this latest surge signals the beginning of a sustained rally or simply a moment of optimism before the central bank adopts a more cautious stance next year.