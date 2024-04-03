Customer engagement platform, Emplifi, launches 10 New AI-powered social media marketing and customer care Tools

A leading platform for customer interaction, Emplifi, announced today the release of ten new AI-powered products intended to help teams in charge of social media marketing and customer support boost departmental efficiencies and create more effective workflows.

Amlika Lal, International PR Director at Emplifi, confirmed the launch in a press release on Wednesday.

The New York-based platform claims it provides brands with insights needed to empathize with customers and amplify the right experiences.

According to the release, the AI-powered activations include improvements to the AI Composer by Emplifi, which was first released in 2023, as well as the Emplifi Bot, a popular customer support tool that expedites response times for typical customer concerns and streamlines client contacts.

The company claims more than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care.

The 3-year-old company has partnered with major social media networks and digital platforms in New York, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Todd McCaslin, Chief Technology Officer, Emplifi, while commenting on the launch said:

“We were one of the first to take advantage of generative AI when we launched our AI Composer as part of our Social Media Marketing Cloud last year,” said Todd McCaslin, Chief Technology Officer, Emplifi.

“Our Innovations Team has developed more than 50 different AI-powered features that drive automation across marketing and customer care departments, helping brands optimize content performance, maximize technology investments, and smoothly scale cross-functional operations.”