Elon Musk Hails Bitcoin’s Energy-Based Model Amid Rising AI Power Demands

Elon Musk has reignited a debate in the crypto community after praising Bitcoin’s energy-backed foundation, arguing that its value stems from the real work and power used to sustain it. His comments came in response to a post by ZeroHedge on X, which described artificial intelligence as the “new global arms race” and warned that nations like the U.S. and China are pouring massive resources into AI infrastructure—often through increased money printing.

ZeroHedge noted that such spending has historically driven up the prices of assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin, which are viewed as hedges against fiat devaluation. Musk agreed with this assessment, adding, “That is why Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy.” His statement underscores the Tesla CEO’s long-standing belief that Bitcoin’s value lies in its tangible energy cost, contrasting it sharply with traditional currencies that can be produced without physical constraints.

The discussion also touched on the growing tension between the world’s expanding energy demands and the surge in AI development. ZeroHedge projected that the U.S. alone may need hundreds of new nuclear power plants by 2028 to sustain AI-driven data centres. Musk acknowledged the concern but maintained that Bitcoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) system is what gives it authenticity and security.

PoW, the consensus mechanism powering Bitcoin, relies on miners solving complex mathematical problems to validate transactions and create new blocks. This process, while energy-consuming, ensures that every Bitcoin is minted through measurable computational work. For Musk and many Bitcoin advocates, this inherent connection between energy expenditure and digital scarcity gives the cryptocurrency a form of intrinsic value that fiat systems lack.

Musk’s engagement with crypto is far from new. Through Tesla and SpaceX, he has played a major role in shaping public and institutional perceptions of digital currencies. Tesla notably became the first major automaker to accept Bitcoin payments and still holds over 11,500 BTC, currently valued at around $1.22 billion. Musk’s influence extends beyond Bitcoin—his vocal support for Dogecoin earned him the nickname “Dogefather,” often sparking dramatic surges in the token’s price.

Beyond financial speculation, Musk sees cryptocurrencies and blockchain as transformative technologies that can improve energy efficiency, enhance global commerce, and even fund innovation in AI. His comments highlight an emerging narrative where digital assets, energy production, and technological progress intersect—a dynamic that could reshape how future economies balance power, value, and intelligence.