Eterna Eyes Strong Q1 with ₦60.85bn Revenue Forecast

Eterna Oil Plc has projected a profit after tax of ₦485.10 million for the first quarter of 2026, according to its earnings forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Regulation.

In a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, the oil marketing company expects to generate ₦60.85 billion in revenue during the period, while the cost of sales is projected at ₦57.14 billion, resulting in a gross profit of ₦3.71 billion.

Operating expenses, covering marketing, distribution, and administrative costs, are estimated at ₦2.43 billion, while other income is forecast at ₦36 million. Finance costs in the form of interest and similar charges are expected to stand at ₦595.82 million.

After accounting for these expenses, profit before tax is projected at ₦724.04 million, with taxation estimated at ₦238.93 million, bringing the expected profit after tax to ₦485.10 million.

Strong Operating Cash Flow Outlook

On the cash flow side, Eterna is projecting solid liquidity from operations, with net cash generated from operating activities estimated at ₦10.81 billion. Cash used in investing activities is forecast at ₦1.35 billion, while ₦8.29 billion is expected to be deployed in financing activities.

The company projects a net increase in cash of ₦1.18 billion, raising its cash and cash equivalents from ₦1.64 billion at the beginning of the period to ₦2.81 billion by the end of Q1 2026.

News.ng reports that if the earnings forecast is achieved, the projected figures could strengthen Eterna Oil’s balance sheet and boost investor confidence as the company navigates a volatile energy market.