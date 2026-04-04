FA Cup: Man City Beat Liverpool 4-0 to Qualify for Semi-finals

Manchester City on Saturday afternoon secured an FA Cup semi-final spot after beating Liverpool 4-0, courtesy of Erling Haaland’s hat-trick and Antoine Semenyo’s 50th-minute goal, news.ng reports.

The highly anticipated fixture saw City beat Liverpool for the third time this season.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 39th minute via a penalty kick to give City the lead, and eight minutes later, the number 9 doubled the lead to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Liverpool, despite parading a star-studded squad, showed a lack of quality, which gave City the upper hand to capitalise on the Reds’ laxity on the pitch.

City’s quest to dominate, despite leading by two goals, paid off as Semenyo made it three in the 50th minute, while Haaland cemented the victory later in the match.

Haaland, after the game, said City must be at their top performance level to win trophies.

“I’m super happy to be at Man City… This club, we have to win trophies, and we have to perform at the best and biggest stage,” Haaland.