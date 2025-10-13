SportsNews

Fans Relieved as Emma Raducanu Confirms She’s Fine Following Wuhan Open Withdrawal

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has reassured fans after her sudden withdrawal from the Wuhan Open, sparking concerns over a possible recurrence of her previous injury troubles.

The British No. 1 struggled with the intense heat and was forced to retire from her Wuhan Open first-round match against Ann Li on Monday, citing physical discomfort midway through the opening set.

The decision by the 2021 US Open champion to pull out of her first-round match led to speculation about her fitness after an encouraging return to form earlier in the season.

The tennis player subsequently posted a positive update on social media, stating that she has had check-ups since her early departure.

She wrote on Threads, “Last day at the doctor’s in Wuhan… feeling better now.

“Shame I couldn’t continue there, but thank you for the messages.”

Alongside this, Raducanu uploaded a picture of herself in the doctor’s office wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

Raducanu’s camp confirmed that the issue was not related to her previous wrist or ankle surgeries, but rather to general fatigue from a busy post-injury schedule.

The 21-year-old has shown flashes of her old brilliance since returning to the WTA Tour, reaching the quarter-finals in Seoul and putting together her most consistent run of results since 2021.

