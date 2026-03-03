Fast Food Restaurant Chain Tantalizers Records N13.40bn Growth in Total Assets in 2025

One of Nigeria’s leading fast food restaurant chains, Tantalizers Plc, has reported that its total assets surged from N2.95 billion in 2024 to N13.40 billion in the financial year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 353% increase, news.ng reports.

According to the company’s financial statements made available on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) website on Tuesday, non-current assets increased from N1.83 billion in 2024 to N12.44 billion in 2025.

In 2025, the company took major steps in investing in its subsidiaries, including N7.60 billion in Tantalizers Entertainment Ltd and N164.68 billion in Tantalizers Fisheries Ltd.

On long-term receivables, figures stood at N84.17 million in 2025, compared to N88.29 million in the previous year.

Elsewhere, regarding current assets, the fast food restaurant chain saw figures rise from N67.83 million in 2024 to N92.91 million, while trade and other receivables went up from N203.72 million to N206.60 million in 2025.

Further details revealed that the company performed poorly in its cash and bank balances, as they declined from N236.89 million in 2024 to N193.39 million in 2025. Also, short-term deposits plummeted from N614.13 million to N465.03 million.

More losses continued as the company’s total current assets fell to N956.92 million from N1.12 billion in 2024.

On its equity position, the company’s shareholders’ equity rose to N4.72 billion in 2025 from N1.17 billion in 2024. Share capital remained unchanged at N2.50 billion, while share premium stood at N2.25 billion, including a deposit for shares of N640 million in 2025.

On its revaluation reserve, figures rose astronomically from N938.34 million to N3.78 billion, adding support to the equity base.

On the other hand, the company’s revenue reserves stood at negative N4.45 billion, compared to a N4.52 billion deficit in 2024.