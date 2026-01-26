GameFi Booms as Axie Infinity Surges Over 130%

Bitcoin remains trapped in a prolonged consolidation, hovering around the $90,000 mark, as its technical outlook continues to point toward caution. The flagship cryptocurrency has recently reclaimed $90K but is struggling to maintain upward momentum, with bearish signals dominating the charts. A death cross formed this week after a fleeting golden cross attempt failed, reinforcing the sense of uncertainty. In technical terms, the 50-day moving average has fallen below the 200-day average, signalling potential continued pressure or extended sideways trading. Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) sits at 48.3, firmly in neutral territory, reflecting neither strong buying interest nor intense selling. Bulls must decisively reclaim key moving averages to shift market sentiment, but for now, gains remain fleeting.

In stark contrast, the GameFi sector is igniting fresh excitement across the cryptocurrency landscape, led by Axie Infinity (AXS). The token has surged 131% over the past week and more than 250% in the last month, trading at $2.88 at the time of reporting. This rally has captured investor attention as Bitcoin’s sideways grind continues to frustrate traders seeking momentum. Axie’s rise is fuelled by the latest update from its developer, Sky Mavis, which introduced Origins Season 16 and a new bAXS reward system. This non-transferable token, backed 1:1 by AXS, limits immediate sell pressure and discourages bot activity, helping stabilise the in-game economy and boosting confidence among whales and retail participants alike.

Technically, Axie Infinity presents a sharply bullish picture. Its average directional index (ADX) stands at 50, indicating a very strong trend, while exponential moving averages show the price consistently above key support levels. AXS recently completed a golden cross, signalling sustained upward momentum. However, the RSI has reached 82.4, deep into overbought territory, suggesting the possibility of a near-term correction. The token has also broken out of a long-term descending channel, marking a significant structural shift and establishing a series of higher highs and higher lows—classic hallmarks of an uptrend.

While Bitcoin remains in a neutral, indecisive phase, Axie Infinity exemplifies the renewed vitality in GameFi, attracting capital as traders rotate away from stagnant traditional crypto assets. Despite AXS trading far below its all-time highs from the peak of the crypto gaming boom, this week’s rally underscores the sector’s capacity for explosive, short-term moves and demonstrates that pockets of opportunity continue to exist even amid broader market stagnation.