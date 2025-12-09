GTCO Board to Meet January 27 to Consider 2025 Audited Results, Dividend

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on January 27, 2026, to deliberate on the company’s Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, with possible discussions on full-year dividend payments.

In a corporate disclosure signed by the Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, the financial institution said the meeting aligns with regulatory obligations in both the Nigerian and international capital markets.

“Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for quoted Companies and the disclosure obligations of the London Stock exchange, Guaranty Trust Holding Company pic (“the Company”) hereby informs the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on January 27, 2026, to consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2025. Issues relating to the full-year dividend may also be discussed at the meeting,” the statement read.

The company also announced the commencement of a closed trading period for insiders, in strict adherence to NGX regulations.

“Accordingly, and in compliance with the NGX post-listing requirements, the closed period for trading of the Company’s shares by insiders will commence on January 1, 2026, and will expire 24 hours after the announcement of the results,” Obebeduo stated.

GTCO further disclosed that its audited financial accounts will first be submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for regulatory approval before being released to the public.

“Kindly note that we are required to forward the Audited Accounts to the Central Bank of Nigeria (“the CBN”) for approval, prior to the release of the results,” the statement added.

The financial services group assured shareholders and investors that the market would be duly informed of the outcomes of the board meeting.

“The Company will notify the market of the decisions reached after the meeting,” Obebeduo concluded.

GTCO is one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, with listings on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, making its annual results and dividend decisions closely watched by investors locally and internationally.

News.ng reports that GTCO closed trading on Monday, December 8, 2025, at NGN 90.05 per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), reflecting a 1.2 per cent rise from its previous closing price of NGN 89.00.

The stock began the year at NGN 57.00, and its steady upward movement has delivered an impressive 58 per cent year-to-date return, placing GTCO 64th among all listed equities on the NGX in terms of performance so far this year.

Investor confidence has also strengthened in recent weeks, as the stock has added about 7 per cent over the last four weeks, ranking it 34th on the Exchange for short-term gains.

In terms of market activity, GTCO has emerged as the fourth most actively traded stock on the NGX over the past three months, covering the period from September 10 to December 8, 2025. During this time, investors exchanged a cumulative 1.62 billion shares in 71,708 separate transactions, with an estimated market value of NGN 144 billion. This translates to an average daily turnover of approximately 25.7 million shares.

Trading activity peaked on November 24, when 204 million shares changed hands in a single session, while the lowest daily volume within the period was recorded on October 10, at 1.49 million shares.