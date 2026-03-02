GTCO Sets 36.55bn Shares with Voting Right at 0.001pence Per Share

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that its issued ordinary share capital now stands at 36,550,229,514 shares as of February 27, 2026, news.ng reports.

In a statement signed by the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, on Monday, the notice was issued in line with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

Further details revealed that the total issued share capital, which stands at 36,550,229,514 ordinary shares, is valued at 0.001 pence each, as each share carries one voting right.

“Each Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote per share. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GTCO under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules,” the company explained.

The financial institution’s share price closed at N117.00 per share on the NGX last Friday, as investors recorded a 0.1% drop from its previous closing price of N117.10.