Gypsy King Returns—Tyson Fury Makes ‘Categorical’ Statement on His Future, Targets Mega Fight in 2026

Pound-for-pound British boxer Tyson Fury, also known as the “Gypsy King,” has finally spoken up after months of circulating rumours, making his decision clear.

Weeks of speculation about the former world heavyweight champion’s future in boxing have come to an end, as he has firmly announced his comeback to the sport.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, told DAZN that he had just spoken with his fighter for an update on his career and declared that the boxer is “officially coming back,” adding that he still has “unfinished business” in the ring.

“I spoke to him last week. He said that he’s going to come back and fight next year. He wants to do it. He’s had a very busy year. He’s obviously not had a fight this year, but as we’ve all seen, he’s had his documentary.

“He’s been filming with Netflix for his At Home with the Furys series. He’s also got another documentary that he’s finishing off, plus other things. I mean, he’s told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we’ll sit down and see.”

The announcement comes months after Fury hinted at retirement following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, which saw him lose his undisputed title in a dramatic bout that divided opinion among boxing fans.

Sources close to the Fury camp reveal that talks are already underway for a mega rematch with Usyk in early 2026, while other reports suggest that a potential blockbuster showdown with Anthony Joshua could still be on the table.