SportsNews

Gypsy King Returns—Tyson Fury Makes ‘Categorical’ Statement on His Future, Targets Mega Fight in 2026

Ahmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor
2 Min Read
Gypsy King Returns—Tyson Fury Makes ‘Categorical’ Statement on His Future, Targets Mega Fight in 2026

Pound-for-pound British boxer Tyson Fury, also known as the “Gypsy King,” has finally spoken up after months of circulating rumours, making his decision clear.

Weeks of speculation about the former world heavyweight champion’s future in boxing have come to an end, as he has firmly announced his comeback to the sport.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, told DAZN that he had just spoken with his fighter for an update on his career and declared that the boxer is “officially coming back,” adding that he still has “unfinished business” in the ring.

“I spoke to him last week. He said that he’s going to come back and fight next year. He wants to do it. He’s had a very busy year. He’s obviously not had a fight this year, but as we’ve all seen, he’s had his documentary.

“He’s been filming with Netflix for his At Home with the Furys series. He’s also got another documentary that he’s finishing off, plus other things. I mean, he’s told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we’ll sit down and see.”

The announcement comes months after Fury hinted at retirement following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, which saw him lose his undisputed title in a dramatic bout that divided opinion among boxing fans.

Sources close to the Fury camp reveal that talks are already underway for a mega rematch with Usyk in early 2026, while other reports suggest that a potential blockbuster showdown with Anthony Joshua could still be on the table.

Share this Article
Posted by Ahmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor is an eclectic, multiple-award-winning journalist who is skilled at crafting content related but not limited to sports, entertainment, politics, business, and tech. Contact: Ahmed.Boulor [at] news.ng
Previous Article Tennis Legend Kim Clijsters Rushed to Hospital After Rupturing Achilles Tendon Tennis Legend Kim Clijsters Rushed to Hospital After Rupturing Achilles Tendon
Next Article Atiku alleges 3 APC governors are provoking anarchy after disobeying CBN policy Tinubu’s Presidential Pardon a Betrayal of Justice and National Values – Atiku 

Latest News

Uma Ukpai: A Life Dedicated to Healing, Faith, and Transformation - Obi
Uma Ukpai: A Life Dedicated to Healing, Faith, and Transformation – Obi
Hyperliquid CEO Says Centralized Exchanges “100x Underreport” Liquidations
Hyperliquid CEO Says Centralized Exchanges “100x Underreport” Liquidations
CZ Could Return to Binance as Trump Administration Considers Pardon
CZ Could Return to Binance as Trump Administration Considers Pardon
California Passes Landmark Law Regulating Emotional AI Chatbots
California Passes Landmark Law Regulating Emotional AI Chatbots
Lost your password?