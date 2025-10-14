Historic! Cape Verde Crush Eswatini to Qualify for Their First-Ever World Cup

Cape Verde has written a golden chapter in its football history after crushing Eswatini in its final Group D qualifier to seal a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup—its first-ever appearance on football’s grandest stage.

The Blue Sharks produced a commanding performance in front of a jubilant home crowd in Praia, sweeping aside Eswatini with a 3–0 victory that confirmed their place among Africa’s elite for next year’s global tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cape Verde dominated from start to finish, with Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, and Jovane Cabral all getting on the scoresheet in a display that combined flair, composure, and ruthless efficiency.

“This is history—not just for football, but for our nation,” said head coach Pedro “Bubista” Brito after the match. “We’ve dreamed of this moment for decades. Now, Cape Verde will stand with the best in the world.”

The victory capped a sensational qualifying campaign for Cape Verde, who finished top of their group ahead of established African powers, showcasing their steady rise over the past decade.

Fans erupted in celebrations across the island nation, waving flags, singing anthems, and flooding the streets in joy as the final whistle confirmed what once seemed impossible—Cape Verde at the World Cup.

“We made it together—players, fans, and the entire country,” Captain Stopira said. “We fought for every point, and now we’ve made history for our children to remember.”

Cape Verde’s qualification continues Africa’s evolving football story, with smaller nations proving that with the right structure and belief, dreams can become reality.