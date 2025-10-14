Injury Boost for Man United as Lisandro Martínez Targets Late October Comeback

After weeks of defensive instability, Manchester United could soon welcome back their defensive enforcer, Lisandro Martínez, and his return might just be the spark Erik ten Hag’s side desperately needs.

The Argentine centre-back, affectionately nicknamed “The Butcher,” has been sidelined for several weeks due to a recurring foot injury. Without him, United’s backline has looked disjointed—conceding soft goals, struggling to build from the back, and lacking the aggression that defined last season’s defensive resurgence.

The Daily Mail reported that the player is building up to full training with the first-team squad this week after a scan last week revealed that his knee is in good shape.

Martínez brings intensity, communication, and fearlessness—traits United have sorely missed. He’s vocal, demanding, and emotionally charged, setting the tone for the team’s defensive structure.

One of Martínez’s biggest strengths is his ability to play out from the back. His sharp passing between the lines allows United to transition smoothly from defence to midfield, linking play with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes seamlessly.

Beyond tactics, Martínez’s presence brings belief. His passion resonates through the team—from his fist pumps to his fearless blocks. United have missed that emotional charge; his comeback could lift the dressing room at a crucial moment in the season.

Lisandro Martínez’s return isn’t just about having another defender fit—it’s about restoring Manchester United’s identity: a team that defends bravely, builds confidently, and fights with heart.