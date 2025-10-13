Jack Wilshere Lands Top Job! Former Arsenal Star Named Manager At Luton Town

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has been appointed as the new manager of Birmingham City, marking a major step forward in his budding coaching career.

The 33-year-old replaces Tony Mowbray, who departed earlier in the season, and will now lead the former English League Cup champions as they push to rebuild their status and return to the Championship after a turbulent spell.

In a statement posted on their website on Monday, the 1988 English League Cup (Carabao Cup) champions confirmed the former Arsenal player’s employment.

"We are excited to announce the return of Jack Wilshere

“The 33-year-old is back at the club where it all started for him in our Centre of Excellence, before joining Arsenal at the age of nine and embarking on an elite playing career that saw him win 34 England caps.

“Wilshere, who has held coaching positions in the Arsenal academy, as well as a short spell as Norwich City interim manager at the tail end of last season, is eager to get down to business at the club where he started his footballing journey as a youngster.

“Wilshere, of course, enjoyed a stellar career as a player, making 197 appearances for Arsenal, before spells at West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and Aarhus GF.”

Wilshere, who previously managed Arsenal’s Under-18 side, impressed with his tactical awareness, focus on youth development, and attacking philosophy—traits that reportedly convinced Birmingham’s board to hand him his first senior managerial role.

“I’m honoured to take this opportunity,” Wilshere said in his unveiling. “Birmingham City is a club with a proud history and passionate fans. My goal is to bring back that fighting spirit and identity that makes this club special.”

The appointment signals a bold move by Birmingham City toward a modern, progressive football direction, mirroring the growing trend of young managers across Europe—from Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen to Vincent Kompany’s rise through the English leagues.