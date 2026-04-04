Jos Attack: Caleb Warns Armed Bandits Extending Operations to Cities

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has responded to recent attacks in the state, describing them as shocking and worrisome, and expressing fear that violence is gradually returning to a once peaceful state, news.ng reports.

The governor, in an interview on Channels Television on Friday evening, noted that in the past, attacks occurred in rural communities, but due to the unchecked spread of violence, armed bandits have extended their operations to cities, taking residents and security operatives unaware.

According to the governor, the recent attack which occurred in Wase Local Government Area was successfully carried out because security operatives were ambushed.

“There is a lot of violence in Plateau State, but happening right in Jos is something that has gotten the attention of a lot of Nigerians about what could be the return of violence on the Plateau,” Mutfwang said.

“Yes, we’ve been under some attacks recently. The one you made reference to in Wase was actually an ambush by the bandits on a contingent of security personnel… leading to the death of about three officers and other men,” he explained.

On why the criminals could successfully operate without being caught, the governor said the terrain of the location aided them in operating freely, adding that residents were misled and taken unaware because of the peace they had been enjoying over time.

“But this one, inside the city, I want to say it’s quite a challenging one. As a matter of fact, the community was blindsided.

“People came out in their numbers as they usually do to relax on a Sunday evening. Obviously, the attackers had studied the psychology of the people… they came in that manner, hooded, and were shooting in the manner NDLEA officers used to shoot,” he stated.

“And they didn’t resist it initially. But when they realised it, a lot of damage had been done… before they could wake up to begin to pursue these attackers, they had made an escape,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang, while condemning the attack, thanked the Federal Government, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was in the state on Thursday to show concern.

He reassured residents that the state, in a joint effort with the Federal Government, will do everything possible to restore peace to the Plateau.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the President and Nigerians in general for the show of love and how they have poured out their emotions towards us… particularly for the families of the bereaved.

“It’s quite unfortunate… but we are confident that by God’s grace, this will be a one-off event and not a series of such events over the city,” Mutfwang assured.