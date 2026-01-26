SportsNews

Juventus Pull Plug on En Nesyri Deal Over Loan Disagreement

Ahmed Boulor
1 Min Read
Juventus have officially ended negotiations to sign Moroccan striker Youssef En Nesyri, with the proposed transfer now completely off the table.

The breakdown was confirmed by Juventus Director of Football Giorgio Chiellini, who revealed that the forward had reservations about the structure of the deal.

According to Chiellini, En Nesyri expressed doubts over the proposed loan arrangement, prompting the club to reassess its position in the negotiations.

Following internal discussions, Juventus decided not to proceed further, ruling out the possibility of converting the deal into a permanent transfer.

“En Nesyri has doubts over the deal formula [loan], and no,w after assessing this case, we consider the negotiations over,” Chiellini said.

He added that Juventus have no intention of pursuing the striker permanently, effectively closing the door on any future talks.

The decision brings clarity to En Nesyri’s situation, with Juventus now expected to shift focus to alternative attacking options as they continue planning for the remainder of the season.

ByAhmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor is an eclectic, multiple-award-winning journalist who is skilled at crafting content related but not limited to sports, entertainment, politics, business, and tech. Contact: Ahmed.Boulor [at] news.ng

