Kemi Badenoch Speaks After Keir Starmer’s Resignation as UK Prime Minister

Leader of the United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has raised concerns over the length of time needed to appoint a new Prime Minister following the resignation of Keir Starmer on Monday, News.ng reports.

Recall that earlier, Starmer announced in front of the press at 10 Downing Street, saying that his time as UK prime minister was guided by what was best for the country.

He said, “Every decision I have made has been about putting the country I love first.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader Badenoch, while addressing the press shortly after Starmer’s announcement, called for clarity regarding plans on who would take over the reins of government.

She argued that it is urgent to decide on the next leader in order not to jeopardise the country’s national security.

She said, “We need to ask why he set out this timetable. What are we waiting for? There are critical decisions that need to be made, and the prime minister is setting out his farewell tour while Andy Burnham wants a summer holiday. It’s really, really important that we ensure that the country is being governed.”

She emphasised the importance of treating the country’s security with the utmost priority.

She also called for clarity on where the money for the country’s defence would come from.

“Keir Starmer has had to resign because his defense secretary said he was not looking after national security. Uh, whatever happens now, we need to make sure that national security is the number one agenda, and that means that Andy Burnham needs to explain where the money to fund our defense is coming from, and he needs to cut welfare to pay for defense,” she added.

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