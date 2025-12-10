Madrid Contemplates Change as Alonso Struggles to Keep Top Spot in LaLiga

Real Madrid are reportedly exploring managerial options after a string of disappointing results has placed Xabi Alonso under pressure at the Bernabéu. Following a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, internal discussions at the Spanish giants have highlighted former Liverpool and Madrid defender Álvaro Arbeloa as a top contender to take over, according to The Athletic via talkSPORT.

Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in May after a successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, initially made a promising start. A Clásico victory over Barcelona in October propelled Madrid five points clear at the top of LaLiga, and Alonso’s philosophy appeared to resonate with the squad. However, recent setbacks — including Sunday’s loss — have seen Madrid slip to four points behind Barcelona, raising questions about the coach’s long-term viability.

Complicating Alonso’s tenure has been a high-profile fallout with star winger Vinícius Júnior, whose reported fury after being substituted during the Clásico stirred speculation about squad cohesion and Alonso’s authority.

Should the club decide to act, Álvaro Arbeloa, currently in charge of Madrid’s Castilla team, is viewed as a strong internal candidate to step into the senior role. Another name circulating in rumour mills is Zinedine Zidane, who previously led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles during his first spell.

The upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester City is now considered pivotal. A positive result could buy Alonso crucial breathing room, while a defeat may accelerate Real Madrid’s search for a replacement ahead of the busy winter schedule.

Madrid’s hierarchy faces a delicate balancing act: backing a promising young coach who has shown tactical acumen while managing the expectations of high-profile players and a results-hungry fanbase.