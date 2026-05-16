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Man City Win 8th FA Cup After 1-0 Victory Over Chelsea

Kenneth Afor
Kenneth Afor
1 Min Read
Man City Win 8th FA Cup After 1-0 Victory Over Chelsea

Manchester City have won the 2025/26 England FA Cup after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, news.ng reports.

City lifted the FA Cup for the third time under head coach Pep Guardiola, having previously won it in 2019 and 2023.

It was Antoine Semenyo’s goal in the 71st minute that delivered City’s eighth FA Cup title.

On the other hand, Chelsea did not create clear-cut chances except for a controversial penalty appeal, which was turned down.

Attention will now shift to the Premier League as City visit Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, continuing their chase for the domestic treble.

The Citizens are two points behind leaders Arsenal, who are on 79 points, with City on 77 points. 

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ByKenneth Afor
A graduate of Mass Communication from Yaba College of Technology with over four years in journalism (print and electronic) in several beats including business, politics, sports and entertainment.

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