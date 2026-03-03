NASCON To Pay Investors N6.00 per 50 kobo ordinary shares Owned

Investors with NASCON Allied Industries Plc will receive a dividend of N6.00 per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, as disclosed in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, news.ng reports.

The notice, signed by the Company Secretary, Olusegun Oluwole, noted that the proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval and applicable withholding tax.

It added that the dividend will be paid electronically to the company’s investors on April 28, 2026. Investors whose names appear in the Register of Members as of Wednesday, April 1, 2026, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Therefore, members are required to complete the e-dividend registration process in order to qualify for the payment.

“On 28 April 2026, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of Wednesday, April 1, 2026 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts,” it stated.

According to the notice, approval of the proposed dividend by shareholders will take place at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.