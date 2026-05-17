Newcastle, Sunderland, Man United Win Big as Premier League Wraps Up Next Sunday

Newcastle United, Sunderland AFC, and Manchester United recorded big wins on Sunday to secure vital points as the 2025/26 Premier League season ends next week, news.ng reports.

The first fixture of the day was between United and Nottingham Forest, with the Red Devils beating Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw (5′), Matheus Cunha (55′), and Bryan Mbeumo (76′) were on target for United, wrapping up their final home game with a win.

Meanwhile, Forest was, to an extent, at their best, finding the back of the net twice courtesy of Morato (53′) and Morgan Gibbs-White (78′).

United, who are currently third with 68 points, will play their final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium next Sunday.

Forest, currently 16th on the table, will face AFC Bournemouth next week.

Elsewhere, Brentford F.C. drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace F.C. Also, Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. shared the spoils with Fulham F.C. in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds United narrowly escaped with a lone goal against Brighton, while Sunderland beat Everton F.C. 3-1.

Newcastle compounded more problems for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side, West Ham United F.C., with a 3-1 win at St. James’ Park.

The Hammers are yet to exit the relegation zone, as they are currently 18th with 36 points.