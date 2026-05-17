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Newcastle, Sunderland, Man United Win Big as Premier League Wraps Up Next Sunday

Kenneth Afor
Kenneth Afor
2 Min Read
Newcastle, Sunderland, Man United Win Big as Premier League Wraps Up Next Sunday

Newcastle United, Sunderland AFC, and Manchester United recorded big wins on Sunday to secure vital points as the 2025/26 Premier League season ends next week, news.ng reports.

The first fixture of the day was between United and Nottingham Forest, with the Red Devils beating Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw (5′), Matheus Cunha (55′), and Bryan Mbeumo (76′) were on target for United, wrapping up their final home game with a win.

Meanwhile, Forest was, to an extent, at their best, finding the back of the net twice courtesy of Morato (53′) and Morgan Gibbs-White (78′).

United, who are currently third with 68 points, will play their final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium next Sunday.

Forest, currently 16th on the table, will face AFC Bournemouth next week.

Elsewhere, Brentford F.C. drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace F.C. Also, Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. shared the spoils with Fulham F.C. in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds United narrowly escaped with a lone goal against Brighton, while Sunderland beat Everton F.C. 3-1.

Newcastle compounded more problems for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side, West Ham United F.C., with a 3-1 win at St. James’ Park.

The Hammers are yet to exit the relegation zone, as they are currently 18th with 36 points.

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ByKenneth Afor
A graduate of Mass Communication from Yaba College of Technology with over four years in journalism (print and electronic) in several beats including business, politics, sports and entertainment.

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