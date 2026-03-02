NGX Begins New Trading Week with 789.8m Shares Traded, Valued at N35.07bn

A total of 789,783,767 shares in 84,186 deals, corresponding to a market value of N35,066,707,840.03, were traded on Monday, the first weekday of trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), news.ng reports.

According to data, Monday’s trading volume declined by 4%, with a slight improvement in turnover at 1% and a 32% increase in deals, while market capitalisation stood at N125.5 trillion.

Out of the 130 listed equities on Monday, 31 recorded gains, while 31 quoted companies recorded losses at the end of the trading session.

Among the top six (6) gainers was Nigerian Exchange Group, which led with a 10% increase to close its share price at N136.40, followed by Aradel Holdings, which gained 9.99% to close at N1,932.30. Also, Union Homes Real Estate Investment gained 9.96% to close at N76.15.

Others include Sovereign Trust Insurance, which gained 9.95% to close the day at N2.43; PZ Cussons Nigeria saw its share price on Monday gain 9.72% to close at N79.00; while Fortis Global Insurance’s share appreciated by 9.57% to close at N1.03.

On the losers chart, the top six (6) losers include Custodian & Allied, which lost 10% to close at N61.20 per share, followed by McNichols, whose share price depreciated by 9.92% to close the day at N7.63. Also, Africa Prudential lost 9.75% to close at N16.20.

Others are Chams Plc, which lost 9.11% to close at N4.09; Neimeth International Pharma, which declined by 8.23% to close at N10.60; and Cornerstone Insurance Company, which followed with an 8% loss to close at N5.75.

On the volume of shares traded, Fortis Global Insurance recorded the highest volume, with 109 million shares traded, followed by Japaul Gold and Ventures with 54.7 million shares. United Bank for Africa (UBA) recorded 43 million shares, while Access Holdings traded 30.7 million shares.