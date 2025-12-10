NGX Sees Drop in Trades Despite ₦12.4bn Turnover

Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a weaker note on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, as key market indicators recorded notable declines compared to the previous session.

At the close of trading, a total of 747,065,863 shares valued at ₦12.41 billion were exchanged in 19,125 deals.

This represents a 21 per cent drop in trading volume, a 45 per cent decline in market turnover, and a 17 per cent reduction in the number of deals compared with the previous trading day, Tuesday, December 9.

Despite the subdued trading activity, the total market capitalisation of the NGX stood at ₦93.6 trillion, reflecting the overall size and resilience of the market.

Several stocks posted impressive gains and emerged among the top performers.

According to data, Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (JAPAULGOLD) closed at ₦2.53 per share, rising by 10 per cent from its previous closing price of ₦2.30. The stock began the year at ₦2.05 and has now gained 23.4 per cent year-to-date, placing it 97th on the NGX performance ranking. Over the past four weeks, JAPAULGOLD has added 17 per cent, making it the 12th best-performing stock during that period.

Prestige Assurance Company (PRESTIGE) also delivered a strong performance, closing at ₦1.63 per share, a 9.4 per cent appreciation from ₦1.49. Starting the year at ₦1.21, the stock has recorded a 34.7 per cent year-to-date gain, ranking 84th on the Exchange. Its short-term momentum remains strong, with a 34 per cent gain over the last four weeks, making it the fourth best performer on the NGX during that period.

MeCure Industries (MECURE) ended the session at₦34.90, up 7.7 per cent from its previous close of ₦32.40. The stock has enjoyed a remarkable rally this year, climbing from ₦13.90 at the start of 2025 to a massive 151 per cent gain year-to-date, ranking 25th on the NGX. Over the past four weeks, MECURE has returned 26 per cent, placing it as the fifth-best-performing stock in that timeframe.

On the declining side, Chams Plc (CHAMS) dropped by 10 per cent, closing at ₦3.06 per share, down from ₦3.40. Despite the daily loss, the stock still maintains a strong 53.8 per cent gain year-to-date, having started the year at ₦1.99, and currently ranks 68th on the NGX performance table.

Haldane McCall (HMCALL) also recorded a decline, closing at ₦4.00, representing an 8.9 per cent drop from ₦4.39. The stock has struggled in 2025, falling 16.3 per cent year-to-date from its opening price of ₦4.78, and currently ranks 137th on the Exchange.

UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN) closed at ₦80.80, down 8.2 per cent from its previous closing price of ₦88.00. Despite the day’s loss, UACN remains one of the standout performers for the year, having surged 157 per cent year-to-date from its opening price of ₦31.45, ranking it 24th on the NGX. The stock has also gained 35 per cent in the last four weeks, making it the third-best-performing stock over that period.

The mixed performance of stocks reflects cautious investor sentiment amid declining market activity, even as selected equities continue to deliver strong returns. Analysts say the divergence between falling liquidity and rising individual stock performances suggests selective positioning by investors as the year draws to a close.