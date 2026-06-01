NGX: Trading Volume Jumps 54% as Market Capitalization Stood at N158.7tn

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the first trading day of the week, Monday, June 1, 2026, saw a total of 1,127,667,310 shares traded in 91,741 deals, with a corresponding market value of N44.245 billion, News.ng reports.

Today’s trading figures improved over Friday’s, with trading volume up 54% and turnover up 27%, although the number of deals declined by 2%.

Market capitalization reached N158.7 trillion (USD 116 billion).

The NGX recorded 24 gainers and 38 losers out of the 133 equities listed for trading.

Among the gainers, International Energy Insurance led with a 9.96% increase in its share price, closing at N4.97 per share. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings followed with a 9.92% increase in its share price, closing at N6.87 per share.

Others included The Initiates Plc, whose share price rose by 9.86% to close at N31.20 per share, while RT Briscoe gained 9.16% to close at N14.90 per share.

On the flip side of Monday’s trading, BUA Cement recorded the heaviest loss, with its share price falling by 10% to close at N378.00 per share. Another loss was recorded by Trans-Nationwide Express, whose share price declined by 9.85% to close at N4.76 per share.

Also, John Holt recorded a 9.73% loss in its share price to close at N15.30 per share, while Red Star Express shed 9.71% to close at N30.70 per share.

In terms of trading volume, Abbey Mortgage Bank recorded 291 million shares traded, followed by Access Holdings with 130 million shares traded. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals recorded 77.9 million shares traded, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) recorded 76.4 million shares traded.