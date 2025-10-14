Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Delivers Robust Returns, Raises ₦15.2bn in Series 11

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), Nigeria’s pioneering listed infrastructure debt fund, has announced impressive Q3 2025 results, continuing its track record of consistent outperformance while successfully closing a major fundraising round.

NIDF maintains its position as “the most attractive yield on the NGX and is renowned for paying quarterly distributions,” according to the fund’s quarterly investor report made available on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) website Tuesday.

The fund’s cumulative performance underscores this strength, with a total return index rising to 394.8 as of 30 September 2025—representing a 148% increase from its base value of 100 established in June 2017.

The fund announced a quarterly distribution of 4.25 Naira per Unit for Q3 2025 on 14 October 2025, with payments scheduled for 4 November 2025.

“This distribution will be paid to eligible Unitholders on 4th November 2025 and is fully funded from the cash inflows generated by the Fund during the quarter,” NIDF confirmed in its report.

NIDF successfully concluded fundraising for Series 11 during the quarter, attracting net proceeds of ₦15.2 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted allotment approval on 3 October 2025, validating the market’s continued confidence in the fund’s infrastructure investment thesis.

As “the first listed infrastructure debt fund in Nigeria registered with and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria, and listed on the NGX and the FMDQ Exchange,” NIDF maintains regulatory standing as a closed-ended investment trust.

As at 30 September 2025, NIDF’s portfolio comprised 29 diversified infrastructure investments, demonstrating prudent risk management through sector and counterparty diversification. The infrastructure loan portfolio delivered a weighted average annualised yield of 22.59%, significantly outpacing traditional fixed income alternatives.

The fund’s loans carry a weighted average tenor at disbursement of 9.21 years with a weighted average remaining life of 6.75 years, providing investors with “regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital preservation” as outlined in the fund’s core objective of generating exposure to Naira-denominated infrastructure debt.

NIDF continues to substantially outperform its benchmark, the 10-Year FGN bond, with infrastructure loans typically priced at 300-500 basis points above the benchmark on a floating rate basis. This premium reflects both the infrastructure sector’s risk profile and the regular, predictable cash flows characteristic of quality debt investments.

Looking ahead, fund management has reaffirmed its commitment to investors: “Going forward, it is the intention of the Fund Manager to continue paying quarterly distributions to Unitholders, in line with the actual performance of the Fund and the provisions of the Constitutional Documents.”

The fund’s strong Q3 performance and successful Series 11 capital raise position NIDF to continue delivering on its mandate of providing investors with consistent, long-term returns anchored in Nigeria’s critical infrastructure sector.