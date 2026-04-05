Obi: As We Celebrate Easter, Let’s Remain Hopeful of a Better Nigeria

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Sunday charged Nigerians not to lose hope amid the challenging economy and societal ills that have befallen the country due to bad leadership, news.ng reports.

Obi, in a post on X inspired by the Easter message, which is based on sacrifice and renewal, expressed optimism that, as long as citizens do not lose faith, the country will be better than it is presently.

“As we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, even amid difficult times, we encourage you to remain steadfast in hope. Indeed, ‘Good Friday must come before Easter Sunday,’ and our present challenges must not define our future,” he stated.

Obi, a two-time former governor of Anambra State, while acknowledging the suffering the masses are going through, said it is temporary, as Easter is a reminder that despite obscurity, there will be light at the end, reaffirming a better Nigeria.

“We understand the heavy burden many families are carrying as a result of economic hardship. As we share in your struggles, we urge you not to lose heart. These difficult moments are temporary trials—our collective ‘cross’—that can lead to renewal if we remain resilient and committed to the common good.

“Our nation continues to face serious challenges, especially in governance and the impact it has on the daily lives of citizens. Yet, Easter reminds us that after sacrifice comes renewal, and after darkness comes light. A better Nigeria is possible when we, together, choose accountability, compassion, and responsible leadership,” he said.

While the future of the country promises to be brighter, the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) noted that a better nation is possible with steadfast hope, God’s grace, and the determination of the people.

“We remain hopeful that, through God’s grace and the determination of our people, the journey ahead will lead to a brighter future. Though the road may be rough, we believe in a Nigeria that works for everyone.

“May this Easter renew our faith, strengthen our resolve, and inspire us to work together for a just and prosperous nation,” Obi said.