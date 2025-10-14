Pacquiao’s Comeback Bout Faces Uncertainty as Sanctioning Body Orders Mandatory Fight

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s long-awaited return to world title contention may be hanging in the balance after the World Boxing Council (WBC) reportedly ordered a mandatory challenger for the belt he had been targeting.

Pacquiao, who was set to make a sensational comeback later this year, had been in talks for a title showdown that would have marked his first world championship appearance since retiring in 2021. But the sanctioning body’s latest ruling could force promoters to restructure or delay the bout.

According to multiple boxing sources, the WBC’s decision means that the reigning champion must now face the mandatory challenger before entertaining any voluntary fights—effectively putting Pacquiao’s matchup on hold unless special approval is granted.

“It’s a complicated situation,” a source close to Pacquiao’s camp revealed. “Negotiations were already advanced, but the mandatory order changes everything. We’re still hopeful a resolution can be reached.”

Pacquiao, 45, has been training intensively in the Philippines, eyeing what could be one final shot at global glory. His potential comeback has generated immense buzz, with fans eager to see if the Filipino icon—an eight-division world champion—can still compete at the elite level.

While no official statement has not yet come from Pacquiao’s team, insiders suggest discussions are ongoing with the WBC to secure an exemption that would allow the planned fight to proceed.

“Manny’s not backing down,” a team member said. “He’s ready for whoever is in front of him. But obviously, this changes the business side of things.”

The situation leaves Pacquiao’s return in limbo, as boxing’s sanctioning rules once again prove that even legends must navigate the politics of the sport before stepping into the ring.