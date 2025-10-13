Pickford Pledges Loyalty: England No.1 Signs Fresh Deal to Lead Everton Into New Era

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new long-term contract with Everton, committing his future to the Merseyside club amid ongoing Premier League challenges and transition under manager Sean Dyche.

The 31-year-old, who joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017, has been one of the Toffees’ most consistent performers, making over 250 appearances and establishing himself as England’s undisputed No. 1.

Pickford’s new deal—believed to run until June 2030—reflects the club’s intent to build stability around key figures as they navigate a new era on and off the pitch, including the move to their upcoming Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

“I’ve always said how much this club means to me,” Pickford told Everton’s media team. “I’m proud to keep representing the badge and the fans who’ve backed me from day one.”

Manager Sean Dyche hailed the extension as a massive boost for the squad:

“Jordan’s professionalism and leadership have been vital. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the league and embodies what we’re building here.”

Pickford’s performances last season were crucial in helping Everton secure top-flight safety, with several standout displays earning him plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

The new deal ensures Everton retains one of its most valuable assets amid reported interest from top Premier League and European clubs.