Put Emotions Aside and Do the Right Thing!, Keyamo Tells ADC

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has criticised the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), warning that the party’s efforts to participate in the 2027 general elections may be wasted in view of unresolved legal disputes, news.ng reports.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delisted the names of Senator David Mark, former President of the Nigerian Senate, and Rauf Aregbesola, a former Governor of Osun State, as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively, following a ruling by the Court of Appeal, as INEC had no option but to stay neutral pending the outcome of the judgment by the Federal High Court.

In response, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in an appearance on Arise Television on Thursday morning, stated that the recent developments from INEC are a scheme to reduce the number of political parties ahead of the 2027 polls.

Meanwhile, Keyamo, in a post on X on Friday morning, while reacting to the fresh crisis facing the party, brushed aside their arguments, describing them as emotional and unfounded.

He stated, “The David Mark’s faction of the ADC really thinks they can use emotional reasoning and blackmail to bluff their way out of a purely legal conundrum they brought upon themselves. Unfortunately for them, law does not admit of sentiment.”

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stressed that the party had no option but to act in accordance with legal guidelines.

He said, “Decisions are based on facts, evidence, and the interpretation of laws, rather than on sympathy, emotion or political considerations.”

In his continued criticism, he described those calling for the electoral umpire to return to the status quo ante bellum as misplaced, advising the party to do the right thing and warning that the pending legal issues could jeopardise the party’s efforts.

“All those who are arguing about ‘status quo ante bellum’ are dispensing their time and energy chasing shadows and not the substance.

“As long as that case remains in court, all the actions of either faction MAY end up being nugatory AFTER the deadline for nominations of candidates by INEC. The implication is that the ADC may end up having NO CANDIDATE for the election.

“Therefore, instead of vilifying INEC, the ADC should rather thank INEC for this timely action of de-recognising both factions BEFORE the close of the window for nominating candidates.

“To keep blaming imaginary opponents or INEC is purely mischievous. They say they will proceed with their congresses and Convention despite INEC’s decision and the ruling of the Court of Appeal. That is fine by us,” he concluded.