“Roma Need Lookman!” – Ex-Italy Star Ventola Calls for Nigerian Winger’s Serie A Switch

Former Italy international Nicola Ventola has called on AS Roma to make a bold move for Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman, describing him as “the kind of explosive attacker Roma desperately needs.”

Speaking on Italian TV, Ventola praised Lookman’s consistent performances for Atalanta, where the Super Eagles star has become a key figure under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Recall in the summer, Lookman sought to join Inter Milan from Atalanta after the Nigerian international filed a transfer request and went missing for a few weeks.

But the deal did not go through because Inter Milan was unwilling to match the transfer fee that his club had quoted, and the 27-year-old was later given a chance to rejoin Atalanta last month.

Ventola claimed that since the player has the ability to alter the team’s style of play, Roma had to make an effort to get the player and manager Gian Piero Gasperini back together.

“I think they’ll try. Lookman can change the team,” Ventola was quoted by Football Italia.

“If you have Lookman on one side and Soulé on the other, then Dovbyk would not struggle that much. I think Gasperini isn’t happy with what he has.

“He’s working, but his objective is to improve the team with more suitable players for his playing style. This is not his team.”

Lookman, who scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final two seasons ago, is yet to star for Atalanta this season; however, he continues to attract interest from several European clubs.