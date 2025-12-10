Sabalenka Says Women Face ‘Unfair’ Challenge Against Transgender Athletes in Tennis

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has weighed into the debate over transgender participation in women’s sports, expressing concern that biological differences may create an uneven playing field in professional tennis.

In an interview with Piers Morgan released Tuesday, the four-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue but was candid about her perspective.

“That’s a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them,” Sabalenka said. “But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women, and I think it’s not fair on women to face basically biological men.”

The Belarusian added, “It’s not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit, and then she has to face a man who is biologically much stronger, so for me, I don’t agree with this kind of stuff in sport.”

Her comments were supported by former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who said, “I think she hit the nail on the head.”

WTA Policy and Global Debate

The WTA Tour currently allows transgender athletes to compete in women’s events if they have declared their gender as female for at least four years, maintain reduced testosterone levels, and consent to testing procedures. The WTA medical manager may modify these conditions on a case-by-case basis.

The topic has gained prominence over the past two years, with several sports federations introducing rules to bar individuals who have undergone male puberty from competing in the female category at elite levels.

Sabalenka’s remarks highlight the ongoing debate over fairness, competitive integrity, and inclusion in professional sports—a discussion that is expected to intensify as more governing bodies review participation criteria.