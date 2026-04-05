Salah Should’ve Left After Klopp’s Exit – Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool FC legend, has identified why Egypt international Mohamed Salah has not been in his best form since the exit of former head coach Jürgen Klopp in the summer of 2024, news.ng reports.

Salah, who was signed in 2017, was unarguably at his best when Klopp was in charge of the club between 2015 and 2024.

During the period between 2017 and 2024, when Klopp was in charge, Salah scored 160 league goals, establishing himself as a Premier League legend for Liverpool and winning the Golden Boot multiple times in the 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2021/22 seasons, breaking the 32-goal record in a 38-game season.

Moved by his performances, the 33-year-old Egyptian was persuaded to renew his contract with Liverpool on April 11, 2025, and since then, it has been a rough road.

In the current season alone, Salah has scored just five Premier League goals in 22 appearances, following a perceived rift with Slot, which led to him being sidelined for a couple of games.

Meanwhile, Carragher, after Liverpool’s elimination yesterday, expressed disappointment in Salah after he missed a penalty.

Carragher attributed Salah’s poor form this season to the face-off he had with the manager.

“Salah’s biggest mistake might have been staying after Klopp left. After all he’s done for Liverpool, this is a rough way to say goodbye.

“We’ve seen it with Ronaldo, too—problems with the manager can destroy your confidence. It’s sad to watch,” the former Liverpool player stated.

According to reports, this is expected to be Salah’s last season, as clubs in the Saudi Pro League have indicated interest in signing the Egyptian.