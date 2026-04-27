Sanwo-Olu Endorses His Deputy Obafemi Hamzat for 2027 Lagos Governorship Election

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially endorsed his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state, news.ng reports.

In a video shared on the microblogging platform X by A. Ayofe on Monday and monitored by this news platform, Governor Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the press at his official residence in Marina alongside his deputy and the entire cabinet, including key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, said Obafemi is the best man for the job.

According to Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Hamzat, has worked with him with a strong sense of humility, demonstrating loyalty, commitment, and support.

He said, “Mr Deputy Governor is a man that is fit, ready. He’s been well baked. He’s been well-manicured for this job. He’s a man that knows where all the rooms in the house are built. He’s a man that has worked with me with all sense of humility, at the highest levels of integrity, loyalty, commitment, support.”

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who supported their partnership in 2018 and believed that the two individuals would perform to the best of their abilities as leaders in the state.

“I’m honoured and privileged that you’re giving me this honour to inform me and to use the opportunity to thank our father and leader, Mr. President, who saw the vision eight years ago to say that, “Mr. Governor, Mr. Deputy, both of you, I see you on the long run.” And that long run is what is already being manifested here today,” he said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, his deputy is worthy of becoming the next governor of Lagos State, and he expressed no doubt that he will take the state to the next level.

“This is a deputy governor that is worth the governor from day one, and we thank God that he’s taking our leadership now. Let Lagosians be aware that indeed this is a man that has been built for this job, that has worked, and we believe that he deserves for him to be given a chance to go and run this state and lead this state at this point in time.”