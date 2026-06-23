Senate to Deliberate on Constitutional Amendment Bill State Police Tomorrow

President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced that the states have given assurances that they will consider the state police bill on the same day they receive the document, News.ng reports.

According to sources in the National Assembly, the body will deliberate on the constitutional amendment bill for the establishment of state police tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

This follows the transmission of the bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Assembly.

Recall that on June 11, the House of Representatives voted in favour of a constitutional amendment bill for the establishment of state police across the country — a major step in the nation’s history that will empower state governments to establish their own police forces.

This move is aimed at enabling subnational governments to take greater control of security within their states, which security experts view as a game changer in the fight against insecurity in the country.

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