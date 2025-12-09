SportsNews

Southampton Set to Sell Joe Aribo for £1.5m as Turkish Clubs Show Interest

Ahmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor
1 Min Read
Southampton are willing to let Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo leave for as little as £1.5m in the January transfer window, with Turkish Süper Lig sides Trabzonspor and Göztepe reportedly interested.

The 29-year-old has struggled for game time this season, making just six appearances for the Saints and totalling only 114 minutes, none of them starts. He has not played more than 30 minutes in any single match and has yet to register a goal or make any significant attacking contribution.

Aribo’s situation has worsened under managers Will Still and Tonda Eckert, as he has fallen to the fringes of the squad following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League. With one year left on his contract, a summer move was anticipated but failed to materialise.

Now, with his contract expiring in the summer, Southampton are prepared to accept a significantly reduced fee—down from his estimated €4m value—to roughly £1–1.5m. The club is determined not to let him leave on a free transfer.

Aribo, who joined Southampton from Rangers in 2022, is expected to attract further attention from foreign clubs as his future at St. Mary’s comes under increasing scrutiny.

Posted by Ahmed Boulor
Ahmed Boulor is an eclectic, multiple-award-winning journalist who is skilled at crafting content related but not limited to sports, entertainment, politics, business, and tech. Contact: Ahmed.Boulor [at] news.ng
