Super Eagles’ Pre-AFCON Friendly Against Egypt Confirmed for December 16

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Egypt in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, ahead of the continental tournament in Morocco. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the fixture on Monday.

The friendly was initially scheduled for Sunday, December 14, but has been moved to December 16 to comply with FIFA regulations, which allow clubs to retain their players until Monday, December 15, before releasing them for AFCON duty.

The match will take place at the Cairo International Stadium, with kickoff slated for 8 pm local time (7 pm Nigeria time). It will serve as the Super Eagles’ final warm-up ahead of the 2025 AFCON, which is set to kick off on December 21 and run until January 18, 2026.

The Super Eagles, drawn in Group C, will compete against 2004 champions Tunisia, 1978 runners-up Uganda, and Tanzania in the tournament. The friendly against Egypt provides a crucial opportunity for coach Eric Chelle to assess his squad and fine-tune tactics.

Nigeria finished as runners-up in the last AFCON edition in Cote d’Ivoire, and the team will be eager to improve on that performance in Morocco. The warm-up against the Pharaohs is expected to help the squad build cohesion and sharpen both their attacking and defensive strategies.

Coach Chelle will also use the friendly to finalise his 25-man squad, balancing experienced internationals with emerging talents who impressed in recent qualifiers and domestic competitions. Fitness concerns, particularly in the goalkeeping department, will be closely monitored during the match.

As anticipation builds for AFCON 2025, fans across Nigeria and Africa will be watching closely as the Super Eagles take on Egypt in Cairo, offering a glimpse of their readiness for the continental showdown.