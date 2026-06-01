Tinubu Has Failed Woefully in Security, Says SDP Presidential Candidate Adewole 

Prince Adebayo Adewole, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in his assessment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s three years in office, stated that the president has failed in the area of security, news.ng reports.

Adewole, in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday evening, added that the President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, failed to pay attention to intelligence but was busy playing politics and diverting attention from security matters.

According to him, the federal government’s response to the Oyo school kidnapping on May 15, 2026, was too slow, calling on the government to be more serious.

He said, “I am not going to use the exploits and escapades of terrorists to judge the future of the country. But let’s get something clear. It’s a failure for President Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief.

“He failed woefully to lead the armed forces correctly. He failed woefully to pay attention to intelligence. He’s spending too much of his time on politics and diverting the attention of security advisers into helping with his politics.

“And they are too slow. I saw that yesterday they went to Oyo State to communicate with the community. I went there before them.

“They are the government in power. They need to be more serious than that. And on going there, they need to gather proper intelligence.”

On his assessment of how the country’s economy has fared since Tinubu’s administration, the SDP chieftain criticised the federal government for placing too much emphasis on politics rather than security.

Highlighting how bad the country’s economy has been since the president came into office, the 54-year-old politician from Ondo State noted that prices of goods and services have skyrocketed, hence creating distress among the masses.

“Now, with respect to today’s subject, it’s very important. There’s a linkage between the economy not doing well and insecurity. There’s not much link between security and politics.

“The emphasis on politics is just wrong. For example, in a country where President Tinubu came, petrol was selling for $2.38; it’s now $1,281. Cooking gas was selling for $10,000; it’s now $22,000.

“A bag of rice was $40,000; it was too high; it’s now $100,000. Cement was $4,500; it’s now $14,000. The Naira was $460,000; it’s now $1,380.

“And public debt was $87 trillion; it’s now $159 trillion. So, when are you getting out of such an economy? You are getting distressed people; you are getting even security personnel not being able to take care of their family, and people are getting compromised. You are getting all these problems,” he added.

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